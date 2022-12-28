Ukraine’s near-future goals are its liberation & restoration, returning citizens home, rapprochement with key partners – Zelenskyy

Entering the next year, Ukrainians must retain a common understanding of their national goals, which are the liberation of Ukraine’s land from the enemy, the country’s restoration, and the return of the Ukrainian people home, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his video address late on 27 December, Ukrinform reports.

“This week will be important for Ukraine from a political point of view. We are entering the next year and must retain a common understanding of our national goals. Of course, this is the liberation of our land from the enemy, as well as the restoration of Ukraine, the return of our people home, the further rapprochement of our state with key partners, the opening of new opportunities for Ukraine in the world – these are all tasks for the near future. And not only for the state, but also for each and every one of us. Soon I will present my view on the implementation of these tasks in the annual Message to the Verkhovna Rada on the external and internal situation of Ukraine,” the President said.