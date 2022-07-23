Zelenskyy meets with US Congress’ House delegation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the delegation of the House of Representatives of the United States of America led by Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee Adam Smith.
“No matter what Russia says & promises, it will find ways not to implement it,” Zelenskyy said. He added that this is why Ukraine cannot be a country where there is a “frozen” war and it is extremely necessary for Ukraine to be able to take appropriate steps to de-occupy Ukrainian territories.
