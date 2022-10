Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks near 13 localities, conducted 11 strikes – Ukraine’s General Staff 

On October 7, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled Russian troops’ attacks near 13 settlements, such as Vyimka, Bakhmutske, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Maiorsk, Andriivka, Pervomayske, Vesele, Kamianka, Pobeda, Nevelske, Novomykhailivka and Ternovi Pody, Ukraine’s General Staff reported.

Also, Ukraine’s Defense Forces aviation conducted 11 strikes destroying 8 places of concentration of Russian weapons, military equipment, and 3 Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

For the past day Russian occupiers carried out 2 missile and 5 air strikes, made more than 10 attacks using multiple rocket launchers.

Facilities and civilian population of more than 10 settlements suffered from enemy strikes.

Russian invaders used 4 Iranian-made Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles to strike at Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv Oblasts.