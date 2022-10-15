New Ukrainian-made MLRS Bureviy arrived to Ukraine’s armed forces

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has shown the new Ukrainian-made MLRS Bureviy, an upgraded version of Soviet Hurricane [Uragan] with digital fire control, better engine, armor, and chassis. The number of the systems that are in the armed forces is classified but they arrived in 2022.



First testing of new systems was conducted in 2020 but production of firs combat-ready models could start in late 2021 or 2022 according to the public information.

