Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa hours after Moscow signed deals to allow grain exports to resume

It took less than 24 hours for the Russian Federation to launch a missile attack on the port of Odesa to question the agreements and promises it made to the UN & Turkey, signed yesterday,” Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, denouncing missile strike as “spit in the face” of Turkey and the United Nations, which brokered the agreements.
There already was grain to be sent for export in Odesa sea trade port that Russia attacked. Two missiles were shot down by air defense forces, two damaged the port’s infrastructure facilities, Agriculture Ministry, South headquarters said.

