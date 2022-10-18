Ukraine asked UNESCO to stop any cooperation with Russian museums for stealing Ukrainian collections from occupied areas

Latest news Ukraine

Ukraine asked UNESCO and other Western partners to stop any cooperation with Russian museums. That’s because of stealing museum collections from occupied parts of Ukraine. Also, “because they are using this narrative of the so-called great Russian culture as a weapon..,” Ukraine’s Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko said on TV air.

They [the Russians] start or plan to evacuate Ukrainian museum items, we record it as another step of the occupation authorities regarding objects that are part of the Ukrainian cultural heritage, the world cultural heritage. This is a fact of a war crime. We know that during the occupation of Crimea, illegal actions were committed against UNESCO objects in Bakhchysarai and Khersones, and all this, accordingly, should be reflected in reparations from the Russians. But it is also important for us to involve international organizations to prevent further illegal traffic of valuable museum collections,” the Minister of Culture said.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags