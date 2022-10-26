Putin watches Russian nuclear drill as tensions with West rise over dirty bomb allegations

Russia rehearsed its response to a nuclear attack amid new exercises led by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The drill involved Tu-95 strategic bombers that launched cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and a nuclear submarine.

Recently, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Defence Secretary Ben Wallace that he was “concerned about possible provocations by Kyiv involving the use of a dirty bomb” laced with radioactive materials.

Ukraine denied Russia’s allegation, and the West said it saw no evidence of preparations for the possible attack.