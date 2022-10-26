Putin watches Russian nuclear drill as tensions with West rise over dirty bomb allegations

Latest news Ukraine

Russia rehearsed its response to a nuclear attack amid new exercises led by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The drill involved Tu-95 strategic bombers that launched cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and a nuclear submarine.

Recently, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Defence Secretary Ben Wallace that he was “concerned about possible provocations by Kyiv involving the use of a dirty bomb” laced with radioactive materials.

Ukraine denied Russia’s allegation, and the West said it saw no evidence of preparations for the possible attack.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags