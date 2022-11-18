Ukraine’s air defense downs Russian missile with dummy nuclear warhead – Defense Express

During the massive missile attack on Ukraine on November 17, the Ukrainian air defense shot down a Russian missile that had an empty nuclear-capable warhead attached to it, Defense Express reports.
The Russian missile Kh-55 that was downed on the way to Kyiv had a fake warhead with no explosive inside. According to Defense Express, the use of fake warheads may as well indicate that Russia resorts to a brand new approach in order to break through Ukrainian defense.
Either Russian stockpiles of missiles are running critically low or Russia attempts to overload the Ukrainian air defense system depleting its capabilities and making it vulnerable in the face of new massive missile strikes.
Tags: energy infrastructure, Nuclear weapons, Russian missile attacks