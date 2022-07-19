Russia shelled Dnipropetrovsk Oblast two times today – oblast authorities

As for now, the Russian troops shelled Dniprovetrovsk Oblast two times today, attacking two raions (districts) or Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih, according to Valentyn Reznicvhenko, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration.

He says that in Nikopol, the Russian army targeted a recreation facility using Grad multiple-rocket launchers, “fortunately, people were not injured.”

In the Zelenodolsk hromada (community), the Russian artillery shelled a tractor brigade, damaging buildings and agricultural machinery, no one was hurt there too, according to Reznichenko.