Ukraine’s Foreign Minister invites Kuwait to join Ukraine reconstruction

During the official visit to the State of Kuwait, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the country to join efforts in Ukraine’s reconstruction, as the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs press service reported, referencing Kuleba’s Twitter account.

“In Kuwait, I met with Waleed Al-Bahar, Acting Director of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, to invite Kuwait to take part in the reconstruction of Ukraine. We discussed social and humanitarian projects, particularly school and hospital construction,” wrote Kuleba.

In Kuwait, I met with Waleed Al-Bahar, Acting Director of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development @KuwaitFund, to invite Kuwait to take part in the reconstruction of Ukraine. We discussed social and humanitarian projects, particularly school and hospital construction. pic.twitter.com/P2vO4eIXPO — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 18, 2023

Waleed Al-Bahar stated that his fund is prepared to participate in the International Conference on Reconstruction of Ukraine. The conference is scheduled for the end of June. According to Waleed Al-Bahar, cooperation with Ukraine is one of the fund’s priorities.

Special emphasis is placed on social causes, such as: the construction of new hospitals, schools, and kindergartens

the development of psychological support and rehabilitation programs for war-affected Ukrainians

In the near future, a meeting of experts from both countries is expected to take place in order to discuss the potential for cooperation in depth.

“In the overall context of post-war reconstruction, Ukraine is likely to become the world’s largest construction site,” emphasized Kuleba.

It is important to note that the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development is a government agency that provides financial and technological assistance to developing nations.

The Fund was established in 1961. It uses a portion of oil export revenues to provide developing nations with financial and technological assistance. The Fund operates under the leadership of Kuwait’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

