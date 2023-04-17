New horizons in the Middle East: Ukraine on crucial talks with Iraq

Foreign Minister Kuleba meeting with Foreign Minister, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations Affairs Fuad Mohammed Hussein 

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba paid an official visit to the Republic of Iraq, as reported by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko.

It is important to note that this is the first official visit of the Ukrainian foreign minister to Iraq since 2012.

Foreign Minister Kuleba on an official visit to Iraq

According to Nikolenko, Kuleba met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Sabbar Al-Sudani and held talks with Foreign Minister, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations Affairs Fuad Mohammed Hussein.

“We are opening new horizons in the Middle East and creating new opportunities for Ukraine, businesses, and citizens. The next country the Minister will visit on April 18 is Kuwait,” wrote Nikolenko.

