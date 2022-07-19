Former head of SBU in Crimea arrested ~~

The State Bureau of Investigation does not name him, but details of case show it’s Oleh Kulinich. He is suspected of state treason, particularly, giving the Russian FSB state secrets & intelligwnce. He was fired as Crimea SBU head in March 2022, Ukrainska Pravda reports.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to