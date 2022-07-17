Russia to forcibly deport “unsavory” residents of Ukraine’s occupied south

Latest news Ukraine

The Russian occupation authorities plan to deport those residents of Ukraine’s occupied south whom the Russian military will consider “offenders,” the Association for the Reintegration of Crimea reports. The decision on the forced deportation of Ukrainian will be taken by a “military commandant,” the “eviction” from occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblast will be carried out within 24 hours.

“The criminal “decrees” (of the occupation authorities of Kherson and Melitopol, – Ed.) actually mean that the Russian invaders are preparing for massive deportation of the population from the occupied mainland south of Ukraine to Russia, through the occupied Crimea and Mariupol. Such deportation is an international war crime of deportation and a direct violation of the IV Geneva Convention and the Rome Statute,” the Association says.

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Articles
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags