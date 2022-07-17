Russia to forcibly deport “unsavory” residents of Ukraine’s occupied south

The Russian occupation authorities plan to deport those residents of Ukraine’s occupied south whom the Russian military will consider “offenders,” the Association for the Reintegration of Crimea reports. The decision on the forced deportation of Ukrainian will be taken by a “military commandant,” the “eviction” from occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblast will be carried out within 24 hours.

“The criminal “decrees” (of the occupation authorities of Kherson and Melitopol, – Ed.) actually mean that the Russian invaders are preparing for massive deportation of the population from the occupied mainland south of Ukraine to Russia, through the occupied Crimea and Mariupol. Such deportation is an international war crime of deportation and a direct violation of the IV Geneva Convention and the Rome Statute,” the Association says.