Russian missiles hit factory, power substation in Odesa last night

At dawn, the Russian army hit the southern coastal city of Odesa with missiles. According to the spokesman of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Bratchuk,

“An industrial infrastructure object was hit, an electric substation was damaged, several nearby buildings were damaged. No injuries.”

The Operational Command South of the Ukrainian Armed Forces says that two Russian missiles hit Odesa, “presumably Iskanders”:

“A fire broke out in one of the private garages, which was promptly extinguished.”