Russia continues to form new so-called volunteer units – Institute for the Study of War

According. to the latest report of the Institute for the Study of War, Russian objective is to expand combat power without conducting general mobilization.
Ukrainian intelligence reported that the Luhansk People’s Republic will begin “general mobilization” proceedings on September 1. The second phase will mobilize the rest of the male population aged 18 to 65.
