Rural Ukraine at the break of 20th century as seen by landscape painters

"Ukrainian Evening" by Yosyp Krachkovskyi, 1889.  

Culture, Ukraine

Editor’s Note

Nowadays you can hardly find a place that has never been depicted in photographs. Some of the locations have become so popular among Instagram-bloggers that authorities have to take protective measures. But how life and surroundings looked like when photography started to emerge?

Here is a compilation of drawings by landscape painters showing life in Ukraine in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Read also: Rare postcards depict Ukrainian village life at turn of 20th century

“Tonia at Dnipro” by Mykola Serhyiyiv, 1889.

 

“Ford” by Mykola Pymonenko, 1901.

 

“Haymakers’ by Volodymyr Orlovskyi, 1878.

 

“View From the Outskirts of Kharkiv” by Oleksandr Kiseliov, 1875.

 

“Pond’ by Andriy Kyseliv, 1892.

 

“A Village in Winter” by Petro Levchenko, 1890.

 

“Winter in the Village of Opishnya” by Serhii Vasylkyvskyi, 1900.

 

“A Ukrainian Hut” by Ilya Repin, 1888.

 

“Winter Night” by Ivan Velts, 1898.

 

“Ice on Dnipro” by Ivan Aivazovsky, 1872.

 

“Ukrainian Landscape with Huts” by Volodymyr Makovskyi, 1911.

Read also: A glimpse of 1905 Ukraine in true color

“Sunset over the river” by Volodymyr Orlovskyi, 1890.

 

“Dusk is falling” by Mykola Pimonenko, 1900.

 

“Outskirts of Poltava” by Serhiy Vasylkivskyi, 1893.

 

“Kozak’s Household” by Serhiy Vasylkivskyi, around 1880–1890.

 

“Haymaking” by Mykola Pimonenko, prior to 1912.

 

“Wedding Ransom” by Kostiantyn Trutovskyi, 1881.

 

“Ukrainian landscape with chumaks in the moonlight” by Ivan Aivazovsky, 1869.

Read more:

Source: uaua.top

Dear readers! Since you’ ve made it to this point, we have a favor to ask. Russia’s hybrid war against Ukraine is ongoing, but major news agencies have gone away, which is why it's extra important to provide news about Ukraine in English. We are a small independent journalist team on a shoestring budget, have no political or state affiliation, and depend on our readers to keep going (using ťhe chance - a big thank you to our generous supporters, we couldn't make it without you). We are now $5,000 short of our financial goal and need your support to continue working. If you like what you see, please help keep us online with a donation!

Tags: , ,

Recent Articles

Subscribe to Euromaidan Press

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 18,465 other subscribers

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

© EUROMAIDAN PRESS
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.