Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1338: US sanctions Russian oil giants as China halts purchases, Ukraine strikes deep into Russia

Trump finally acts after months of hesitation — Russia’s Rosneft and Lukoil now sanctioned. The US Treasury blocks all assets in the US and urges foreign banks to avoid dealings with Russia’s energy sector.

Military

Ukrainian paratroopers liberate Donetsk village in daring raid, capturing 50 Russian troops and rescuing trapped civilians. Intercepted Russian orders instructed troops "not to take civilians alive" before retreating.

Frontline report: Russia's military cracks – Shootings, shortages, and World War Two ammunition. For Russian conscripts, the illusion of patriotic duty has shattered, replaced by fear and desperation. Mass shootings in barracks, equipment shortages forcing soldiers to loot their own dead, and the discovery of World War Two-era ammunition reveal a military breaking under pressure - with no escape in sight.

Russia kills firefighter in Kharkiv double-tap attack and strikes Kyiv's Brodsky Synagogue—both hit in 130-drone overnight assault. Railway workers in Sumy were hospitalized after a separate drone strike on station infrastructure. Ukrainian Air Force intercepted 92 enemy drones.

Russian military aircraft violate NATO member Lithuania's airspace – President vows reaction. The incident fuels rising tensions in the Baltics, where repeated Russian airspace violations and drone activity are heightening fears of provocations near NATO borders.

Royal Navy operates under direct NATO command in first-ever Russian warship intercept. The historic operation underscores the alliance's commitment to maritime security and the Royal Navy's readiness to respond to Russian provocations.

Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine will use frozen Russian assets fund to build 3,000km long‑range weapons – Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian president says Ukraine already has capabilities ranging from 150 to 3,000 kilometers, needs only funding for mass production.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine never used US long‑range missiles to strike deep inside Russia. Speaking at the EU summit in Brussels, Zelenskyy rejected a WSJ report claiming the US lifted limits on Kyiv's missile use against Russia.

Trump says Tomahawks are "too complex" for Ukraine, rules out US training for the advanced missiles. President also refutes a "fake story" on missile long-range strike permissions within Russia.

Ukrainian drones strike major Russian oil refinery near Moscow for sixth time this year (video). The Ryazan facility processes 12-13 million tons annually and supplies fuel to Russia's capital region.

Partisan operation in Russia's Chuvash Republic severed route, feeding ammo to Ukraine's front. No missile barrage, no drone swarm, only one sudden burst of fire.

International

China's state oil firms halt Russian oil purchases following US sanctions – Reuters. Move follows India's plans to slash imports as sanctions threaten Russia's energy revenues from largest buyers.

Trump sanctioned Russia over "frustration with Vladimir Putin" – White House. Press secretary says Trump frustrated with Putin's lack of action "moving the ball forward towards peace."

Spain and Finland enter PURL, NATO's joint program to buy US weapons for Ukraine. The initiative enables European countries to finance shipments of US defense systems based on Ukraine's prioritized requests.

Russia politely asks US to continue Ukraine negotiations after Trump sanctions oil giants. After new US sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil, Russia's Foreign Ministry avoided harsh criticism and instead urged Washington to continue talks on a "political settlement" for Ukraine.

Trump cancels Budapest summit with Putin, says it "didn't feel right" and talks "don't go anywhere". The move coincides with "massive" new sanctions on Russian oil.

EU finally approves 19th Russian sanctions package, banning Russian LNG and more shadow fleet vessels. Slovakia lifted its holdout position after securing energy price guarantees from the European Commission.

Ukrainian billionaire Rinat Akhmetov bids to acquire Romania's €1B debt-ridden steel giant Libertu Galati. Akhmetov seeks EU steel base amid Ukraine war losses.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russian drone kills 84-year-old goat herder who refused to abandon her animals. Larysa Vakuliuk stayed in Kherson despite daily attacks. She had responsibility towards her goats, she told journalist last month.

Russian drone directly strikes civilian vehicle. Two Ukrainian journalists die. Olena Hubanova and Yevhen Karmazin died on 23 October while documenting the war and Russian crimes in their native Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine.

Political and Legal Developments

Russia's new decree: Seize Ukrainian homes for Kremlin loyalists. Russia forces Ukrainians to choose: lose their homes or get a Russian passport.

