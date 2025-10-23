The Russian destroyer Vice-Admiral Kulakov was intercepted and escorted by the Royal Navy of the UK when it was passing through the North Sea. Sky News reports, citing sources in the Royal Navy, that this marks the first time in history that a British warship carried out such an operation under the direct order of NATO.

Russia's Vice-Admiral Kulakov is a large anti-submarine destroyer, named after Soviet naval commander and Vice Admiral Nikolai Kulakov. According to NATO classification, it is a Udaloy-class destroyer. Key capabilities of the Vice-Admiral Kulakov include: Anti-submarine defense, including torpedoes

Anti-ship missiles

Surface-to-air missile systems

systems Ka-27 or Ka-52K helicopters

Vice-Admiral Kulakov under NATO scrutiny

The Vice-Admiral Kulakov was transiting the English Channel. Its movements were monitored for over 48 hours.

NATO naval command deployed the British ship HMS Duncan. A Type 45 destroyer and a Wildcat helicopter were urgently sent to carry out the operation.

"It is the first time a Royal Navy warship has been tasked directly under the alliance's direct command for such an operation, a Navy spokesman said," as per the report.

The operation to monitor the Russian ship lasted from Friday, 17 October, through Sunday, 19 October. Dutch NH90 aircraft and French Navy forces were also involved in tracking the Vice-Admiral Kulakov.

UK Minister of Armed Forces, El Carns, commented on the incident, emphasizing the Navy’s readiness to respond to any threats from Russian vessels.