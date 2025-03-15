Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1114: Ukrainian forces under pressure in Toretsk

Exclusive

“I don’t give a damn about their tribunal.” Why prosecuting Russian propagandists is so difficult. Ukraine has sentenced a Russian state TV host for inciting genocide but he remains free in Moscow, one of 400 propagandists who may never face justice. The question remains: can propaganda be a crime if no one enforces the verdict?

Military

Russian missiles hit residential area in Kryvyi Rih, leaving 11 injured.

“Mission accomplished”: Zelenskyy says Kursk incursion successfully diverted Russians from Pokrovsk. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk a strategic success, claiming the operation forced Moscow to redeploy troops from multiple fronts, preventing Russian forces from capturing the critical Donetsk Oblast city of Pokrovsk.

Ukrainian General Staff denies Russian claims of troop encirclement in Kursk Oblast. The Ukrainian General Staff has firmly rejected reports of encircled troops in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, directly contradicting statements made by US President Donald Trump following his “productive discussions” with Vladimir Putin about the fate of supposedly surrounded Ukrainian soldiers.

“You can’t trust Russia. Never”: Wounded Ukrainian soldiers dismiss ceasefire talks. As diplomats discuss a potential 30-day ceasefire proposal, Ukrainian soldiers recovering from drone strikes and artillery wounds in eastern Ukraine express deep skepticism about Russian intentions.

Hospital in Kharkiv Oblast attacked by Russian drones overnight. Russian drones carried out a double-tap strike on a hospital in Zolochiv, igniting a fire as Ukraine intercepted 16 Shahed drones.

The Telegraph: Failed Kursk offensive weakens Ukraine’s bargaining position in potential talks. Ukraine’s Kursk gamble backfired by failing to create leverage or divert Russian forces while exposing Western reluctance to support victory, as per The Telegraph.

A ceasefire on Putin’s terms would cripple Ukraine while strengthening Russia, ISW warns. Putin rejected the US-Ukrainian ceasefire proposal on 13 March, countering with terms that would prevent Ukraine from receiving military aid while Russia continues military preparations.

Rosneft-owned refinery in Tuapse hit in overnight drone attack (video). Also, Ukrainian drones struck gas compressor stations in two Russian oblasts, allegedly hit an S-300/S-400 missile depot, and targeted Moscow.

Russians increase pressure on Toretsk, redeploy additional forces from other directions, Ukraine says. Artillery attacks exceed 100 daily, with assault groups growing from 2-4 to 10 soldiers using motorcycles for mobility.

Intelligence and Technology

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings donates $ 2 million to Ukraine’s White Stork charity for drone jammers. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings donates $2 million to White Stork charity for drone jamming systems and medical supplies in Ukraine, supporting an organization that has already delivered over 120,000 first aid kits to the front lines.

Ukraine must maintain 500,000 strong army and missile programs as security guarantees, says former Ukrainian deputy. Ukraine’s future security depends on maintaining a professional military force of 500,000 troops and domestic weapons production, according to Artur Palatnyi, who rejected any peace deal that would diminish Kyiv’s defense capabilities.

Abrams, M-777, M-2 Bradley: Russia seizes abandoned Western weapons as Ukrainian forces retreat from Kursk Oblast. Russian forces have seized some of Ukraine’s most advanced Western-supplied equipment during Kyiv’s recent withdrawal from Kursk Oblast, including prized M-1 Abrams tanks and M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles that are unlikely to be replaced under the Trump administration.

Reuters: Ukraine to receive jamming-resistant GLSDB bombs as ATACMS run out. Introduced on the battlefield in early 2024, these ground-launched bombs were soon withdrawn due to inaccuracy, caused by Russia’s signal jamming.

Russian saboteur charged with arson attack on Polish building store. A Belarusian national has been indicted for setting fire to a store in 2024, allegedly working for Russian intelligence, with the operation’s footage later used in Russian propaganda.

International

FT: Putin unlikely to accept ceasefire until Russia achieves war objectives in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin is strategically engaging with Donald Trump’s ceasefire proposals while simultaneously pushing for battlefield advantages, with experts warning that Russia sees little incentive to halt its military campaign before achieving its territorial and political objectives in Ukraine.

Trump says his “24-hour” Ukraine war solution was “a little bit sarcastic” remark. In an interview with journalist Sharyl Attkisson, President Donald Trump explained he was being sarcastic when he claimed during his campaign he could resolve the Russia-Ukraine war within a day.

European security advisers travels to Washington amid ceasefire talks. Security advisers from Britain, Germany and France made an urgent trip to Washington as negotiations for a Ukraine ceasefire proceed without European involvement, according to WELT.

Newsweek: Trump faces limited options for pressuring Russia into peace deal. Analysts question Trump’s ability to economically pressure Russia into a Ukraine peace deal, citing energy market concerns, potential Russian retaliation, and challenges in building allied consensus amid ongoing trade tensions.

Macron urges Russia to accept 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. Emmanuel Macron said on 14 March he had spoken with Ukrainian and British leaders about advancing a ceasefire proposal that Russia has yet to fully accept.

G7 warns Russia of oil price caps and new sanctions if ceasefire talks fail. Foreign ministers from the world’s seven most advanced economies have issued a unified warning to Moscow, pledging additional sanctions, oil price caps, and increased support for Ukraine if Russia fails to reciprocate Kyiv’s willingness to implement an immediate ceasefire on equal terms.

Bloomberg: Turkish troops may join a future Ukraine peacekeeping mission. President Erdogan declared “European security without Türkiye is unthinkable” as the country positions itself as an essential partner amid shifting US commitments to NATO.

Germany plans additional € 3 billion military aid package for Ukraine. German political parties have reached a cross-party agreement to provide Ukraine with an additional €3 billion in military assistance, with Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz confirming the package awaits final approval from the Bundesrat on 21 March.

Kremlin rejects Trump’s Ukraine peace envoy as “too close to Ukraine” – NBC reports. Russia refused to negotiate with President Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, telling the administration he was “not of the caliber we are looking for,” according to officials who spoke to NBC News.

Swedish government approves $ 300 million artillery package for Ukraine. Sweden will donate 18 additional Archer artillery systems, five Arthur radar systems, and fund Ukrainian weapons production in its 18th aid package.

Politico: Starmer’s diplomatic heavyweight works to repair Trump-Zelenskyy relations. Jonathan Powell has helped Ukraine and the US draft a ceasefire proposal, fostering communication after a difficult Trump-Zelenskyy meeting.

Finland announces new € 200 million military aid package for Ukraine. Finnish Defense Minister Häkkänen met with his Ukrainian counterpart in Helsinki, signing a memorandum to strengthen defense cooperation and capabilities.

Political and Legal Developments

Odesa activist shot dead in city center.

EU preserves € 60 billion in frozen Russian assets with sanctions extension. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has confirmed the six-month extension of sanctions against Russia, preserving restrictions on nearly 2,400 entities.

