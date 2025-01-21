Ukraine forces collect DNA samples from North Korean casualties in Kursk region

Operators from Ukraine’s 73rd Naval Special Operations Center are conducting operations in the Kursk region, gathering crucial intelligence about enemy forces while engaging hostile units.

The footage by Special Operations Forces (SOF) press service has been released showing their operators conducting area clearance operations following successful engagements with enemy groups. During these special operations, they collect data on Russian forces personnel numbers, armaments, and identification details of eliminated combatants.

Of particular significance is the documentation of North Korean soldiers, whom Russia has deployed in the Kursk region for assaults on Ukrainian positions. The released footage shows 73rd SOF Center operators collecting DNA samples from deceased North Korean fighters for subsequent analysis.

The DNA collection serves a dual purpose: to identify North Korean nationals and to enter their data into relevant databases for further investigative procedures.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on 11 January 2025, that Ukrainian forces had captured two injured North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia in Kursk Oblast. These prisoners were transported to Kyiv for interrogation by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Further emphasizing the involvement of North Korean troops, Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, warned of the potential for North Korean soldiers in Russian uniforms to reach NATO borders if Russia’s aggression is not curtailed.

