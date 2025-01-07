Eng
Esp

Ukrainian SOF eliminate 13 North Korean soldiers in Russia’s Kursk Oblast

Ukraine’s 8th Special Forces Regiment eliminated North Korean troops, uncovering evidence of D​PRK’s role in Russia’s war efforts.
byYuri Zoria
07/01/2025
2 minute read
North Korean soldiers eliminated by Ukraine’s SOF. Photo: Special Operations Forces
Ukraine’s 8th Special Operations Forces (SSO) Regiment eliminated a group of North Korean military personnel in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, the Special Operations Forces press service reported, providing photos of the eliminated soldiers and their documents.

Previous reports indicated that Russia deployed about 12,000 North Korean soldiers to its Kursk Oblast, where Ukraine initially captured its southern part last August but later lost half the territory. Two days ago, Ukraine launched a new offensive in the region.

According to SSO, 13 North Korean military personnel fighting on Russia’s side were eliminated during a special operation.

“SOF warriors eliminated five D​PRK (the Democratic Republic of Korea, South Korea’s official designation, – Ed.) fighters in a firefight and eight more using drones,” the statement said.

Following the combat, Special Operations Forces soldiers examined the bodies of the eliminated North Korean military personnel and their personal documents. One of the eliminated soldiers was found carrying a rifle with a collimator sight, a Chinese-Russian “Azart” radio, and a drone detector. The individual also possessed identification different from standard military documents.

The items found may indicate his officer status,” SOF noted.

Among other items, the North Korean soldier had a letter addressed to the ruling Workers' Party of D​PRK.

Ukrainian military news portal Militarnyi notes that earlier reports indicated that families of North Korean soldiers killed in combat against Ukraine were being forced to sign non-disclosure agreements. An anonymous source from North Korea told Radio Free Asia about the first death certificates being presented to soldiers’ families. According to the source, families were told the soldiers died during “sacred military exercises that determined the homeland’s honor.

