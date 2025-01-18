The founder of the BSW party, Sahra Wagenknecht, calls for an immediate end to weapons deliveries to Ukraine in exchange for a deal with Russia, Tagesschau reported on 18 January.

Through her calls for negotiations and compromises, Wagenknecht has consistently supported Russia’s position in the war against Ukraine. This stance has sparked significant criticism in German society.

“We should offer Russia to stop arms deliveries immediately if Russia agrees to a ceasefire at the current front line and the start of peace negotiations,” Wagenknecht tells Funke Media Group, according to Tagesschau.

The BSW politician claims weapons supplies have not improved Ukraine’s position. She criticized recent statements by Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD), calling their support for additional aid worth 3 billion euros “irresponsible.”

The BSW founder also opposed sending German troops to Ukraine to secure a peace agreement.

“Ukraine needs security guarantees, but these must be guaranteed by neutral powers,” she told Funke Media Group. Wagenknecht suggested Brazil, China, India, and Türkiye as potential neutral guarantors.

Wagenknecht founded the Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) party in 2023 after leaving Germany’s Left Party. She has consistently opposed military aid to Ukraine while advocating for dialogue with Moscow. She argues that German funds spent on Ukraine should address domestic needs instead.

Her positions align with Russian interests, including calls for Ukraine to reject NATO membership and make territorial concessions for peace.

The peace negotiations discussion has gained prominence during the US presidential campaign. Donald Trump has repeatedly stated he could end the war in Ukraine by bringing Zelenskyy and Putin to negotiations.

In a recent press conference, Putin publicly said that Russia aims to end the war in Ukraine by 2025. However, in the same statement, he affirmed Russia would continue military operations until achieving its goals. This contradiction has fueled skepticism about his genuine commitment to peace.

Putin’s statements about seeking peace in Ukraine face widespread doubt, as his words often contradict Russia’s military actions on the ground.

The prospect of US pressure to negotiations which could lead to freezing the war initially raised concerns in President Zelenskyy’s office. Zelenskyy has firmly said that ceding territory to Russia is “unacceptable” for both Ukraine and Europe. This position enjoys strong public support, with approximately 84% of Ukrainians opposing territorial concessions even if it means prolonging the war.

