Germany, Poland, France to hold joint military exercises in 2025

The countries of the so-called Weimar Triangle – Germany, Poland, and France – have agreed to conduct joint military exercises on Polish territory in 2025.

According to RMF FM, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz announced this decision following negotiations in Paris on 24 June.

According to Kosiniak-Kamysz, the Paris talks resulted in three key agreements. In addition to the joint exercises, France will join the military mobility initiative launched earlier this year by Poland, Germany, and the Netherlands.

The Weimar Triangle countries supported strengthening NATO’s coordination role in military assistance to Ukraine.

The Polish Defense Minister emphasized Ukraine’s aspirations for Western integration: “Ukraine’s Western aspirations are as natural as possible, and we support Ukraine’s desire to join the EU and NATO.”

“For this to become possible and real, Ukraine must succeed, it must be strong now, we must be successful in the fight against Russia,” he said.

After the Paris negotiations, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that the Weimar Triangle countries intended to create a coalition of European states to develop long-range weapons.

