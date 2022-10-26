Germany to supply 2 MARS MLRS, 4 howitzers to Ukraine – President of Germany 

On October 25, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier announced the transfer to Ukraine of two additional MARS multiple rocket launchers and four Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers, said the President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
“Two MARS systems and four howitzers will be delivered soon,” Steinmeier said.
Steinmeier added that Germany will continue to help Ukraine with air defense systems.
Steinmeier also agreed with Zelenskyy that a fair peace is needed. The peace that Putin wants can cause a new war.
