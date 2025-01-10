Zelenskyy announces additional $ 2 bn in aid secured during latest Ramstein meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reports that Ukraine has secured agreements for additional support packages worth $2 billion during the 9 January Ramstein Contact Group meeting.

Zelenskyy participated this week in a meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany with about 50 allies. He met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss air defense enhancement and Western funding for arms production.

“I want to thank all defense ministers – that’s 50 countries plus. We had a very good meeting today and a very good result. Additional packages worth $2 billion to support Ukraine, and, very importantly, eight capability coalitions. This is already on paper. 34 countries already support these strategic coalitions,” Zelenskyy told journalists in Italy.

The president confirms guaranteed deliveries of additional air defense systems, though not all 19 requested systems were secured.

“We have confirmation, we have support. Not all 19 systems, but there is a serious number of systems that partners have guaranteed,” Zelenskyy said.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also announced a $500 million military aid package for Ukraine during the meeting at the US air base in Ramstein, Germany.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said the next Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting is already confirmed for February.

“There are different formats, as you know, we created NSATU (NATO coordination center), there are several European countries that want to lead or co-lead this because it’s being done together with Ukraine,” Umerov said.

The meeting takes place amid concerns about potential reduced US support. Donald Trump claimed earlier about “quickly ending the war” prompting Western allies to prepare for scenarios with diminished US involvement.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh said earlier that the 9 January meeting in the Ramstein format could be the last.

