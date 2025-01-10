Eng
Esp

Zelenskyy to discuss potential deployment of British peacekeepers with UK PM Starmer in Ukraine

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov says partners have responded positively to plans for deploying international peacekeepers in Ukraine.
byMaria Tril
10/01/2025
2 minute read
zelenskyy meets uk pm starmer nato chief rutte london crucial talks ukraine's president volodymyr (l) british keir during meeting 10 downing street october 2024
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) and British PM Keir Starmer during their meeting at 10 Downing Street in London on 10 October 2024. Screenshot: Youtube/AFP
Zelenskyy to discuss potential deployment of British peacekeepers with UK PM Starmer in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed an upcoming visit by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Ukraine, according to RBC-Ukraine. The visit will focus on discussions about potentially sending British military contingent as peacekeepers.

Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom has consistently assured Zelenskyy of the UK’s “iron-clad” support for Ukraine amidst its war with Russia.

European-led peacekeeping initiative in Ukraine aimed at ensuring compliance with any potential ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. This initiative is part of broader discussions involving key European nations, particularly Poland, which is seen as a crucial participant due to its military capacity and strategic location.

“The British view this initiative positively. I will discuss the details with the Prime Minister during our meeting. It will take place. He will visit Ukraine. We will talk – we already have serious decisions between our countries, but everything will come a bit later,” Zelenskyy told Ukrainian journalists after the Ramstein meeting.

The peacekeeping initiative, originally proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron, could become part of security guarantees for Ukraine, according to Zelenskyy.

“One contingent from some countries won’t be enough. But yes, this could be a component of future security guarantees,” the president stated.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that Ukraine will work on the format for deploying peacekeepers, noting that partners have responded well to this decision.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the peacekeeping mission should not replace NATO membership but rather be part of Ukraine’s path toward the Alliance.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts