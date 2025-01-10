Zelenskyy to discuss potential deployment of British peacekeepers with UK PM Starmer in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed an upcoming visit by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Ukraine, according to RBC-Ukraine. The visit will focus on discussions about potentially sending British military contingent as peacekeepers.

Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom has consistently assured Zelenskyy of the UK’s “iron-clad” support for Ukraine amidst its war with Russia.

European-led peacekeeping initiative in Ukraine aimed at ensuring compliance with any potential ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. This initiative is part of broader discussions involving key European nations, particularly Poland, which is seen as a crucial participant due to its military capacity and strategic location.

“The British view this initiative positively. I will discuss the details with the Prime Minister during our meeting. It will take place. He will visit Ukraine. We will talk – we already have serious decisions between our countries, but everything will come a bit later,” Zelenskyy told Ukrainian journalists after the Ramstein meeting.

The peacekeeping initiative, originally proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron, could become part of security guarantees for Ukraine, according to Zelenskyy.

“One contingent from some countries won’t be enough. But yes, this could be a component of future security guarantees,” the president stated.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that Ukraine will work on the format for deploying peacekeepers, noting that partners have responded well to this decision.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the peacekeeping mission should not replace NATO membership but rather be part of Ukraine’s path toward the Alliance.

