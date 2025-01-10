Russian victory in Ukraine would require $ 808 billion of additional US defense spending, new analysis shows

A potential Russian victory in its war against Ukraine would require the US to increase Pentagon spending by more than $800 billion by 2029, making it significantly more expensive than supplying military aid to Ukraine, says the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) in a new analysis report, according to Bloomberg.

Following Donald Trump’s election victory in November 2024, many Ukrainians expressed apprehension about a potential reduction in US support. Trump has criticized the Biden administration’s approach to Ukraine, suggesting that excessive financial aid has not yielded favorable outcomes. Despite criticism, there are indications that Trump plans to continue military support for Ukraine after his inauguration on 20 January 2025.

“The near-term costs of assisting Ukraine so it can defend itself against Russia’s aggression are far less expensive than the long-term costs of allowing Russia to win,” said the analysis.

The analysis warns that Putin’s success in the invasion would “change the face of Europe and embolden Russia to threaten members of the NATO military alliance.”

According to the report, the US would need an additional $808 billion to deter and, if necessary, counter a non-nuclear Russian attack beyond Ukraine.

This figure would increase the current five-year Department of Defense budget plan from $4.4 trillion to $5.2 trillion by 2029, adding approximately $165 billion annually.

“We conclude here that supporting Ukraine is in America’s best interest from a financially focused perspective,” the AEI emphasizes in its analysis.

Earlier, the European Union’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, stated that the EU is ready to take the lead in supporting Ukraine if the US decides to withdraw its support.

Her claims came ahead of a meeting of Ukrainian allies in Ramstein, Germany, amid speculations that the new US administration under US President-elect Donald Trump would halt the work of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group, established after the beginning of Russia’s all-out war.

