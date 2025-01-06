Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, one of his most capable military commanders, to oversee operations in the Kursk region following Ukraine’s latest tactical maneuver in the area. The general’s appointment highlights the strategic importance Moscow places on this sector.

Ukraine could use its expansion of territorial control in Russia’s Kursk Oblast as a powerful leverage during potential negotiations if they happen.

General Yevkurov, who received a promotion from Putin in December 2024, arrived in Kursk shortly after Ukrainian forces began their operation. His rapid deployment underscores the region’s significance in the broader military landscape for Putin. The general brings considerable experience to his new role, having previously overseen Russia’s border defense systems and coordinated international military operations.

The timing of Ukraine’s operation appears strategically calculated, coming just weeks before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on 20 January 2025, albeit the scale of this operation remains unclear so far.

General Yevkurov faces a complex task in Kursk, where Ukrainian forces have shown their ability to conduct sophisticated military operations with the use of EW and rapid mechanized advances. His appointment suggests Moscow is taking a serious approach to maintaining strategic stability in the region, particularly as talks about possible negotiations intensify, despite lack of any evidence that Russian side is willing to negotiate so far.

Ukraine has recently indicated its readiness for talks, contingent upon strong security guarantees, as highlighted by President Zelenskyy during an interview with Lex Fridman.

