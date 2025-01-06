Zelenskyy: Peace talks with Putin possible if Ukraine has strong security guarantees

During the interview for Lex Fridman, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin would only be possible after securing strong security guarantees through discussions with US President-elect Donald Trump.

Without such guarantees, Putin would only continue with his usual ultimatums rather than real negotiations.

“I think on 25 January or another day, we sit down first with Trump. We discuss with him how we can stop the war and Putin,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman. He stressed that any subsequent dialogue with Russian officials would be contingent upon obtaining robust security guarantees from the American side.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that European involvement would be crucial in this process, noting that “Europe will be watching us and Trump.“ He explicitly ruled out the possibility of immediate three-way talks, insisting on a sequential approach that prioritizes security arrangements.

Zelenskyy warned about the risks of hasty agreements, suggesting that Trump could face political complications similar to those he encountered in 2019 if a ceasefire is pursued without adequate security guarantees for Ukraine. “Don’t wait for Putin’s willingness. Force him to do what’s necessary to end the war – that’s what’s important,“ he stated.

The emphasis on security guarantees comes against the backdrop of continuing Russian demands for Ukraine’s demilitarization. According to a recent analysis from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Kremlin maintains its position requiring Ukraine’s effective capitulation, including demands to reduce Ukraine’s military – conditions that Zelenskyy has explicitly rejected.

