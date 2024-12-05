Eng
The Netherlands announces €22 million in aid for Ukraine’s air defense

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp announced this on 4 December via X following his meeting with Ukraine’s counterpart Andriy Sybiha.
Bohdan Ben
05/12/2024
Veldkamp & Sybiha
Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha. Photo: Veldkamp’s X.
The Netherlands will provide an additional €22 million to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense capabilities and cyber resilience. The announcement came following Veldkamp’s meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on the sidelines of the Ukraine-NATO Council meeting. During their “productive conversation,” the ministers discussed several critical issues, including strengthening Ukraine’s air defense and addressing the “concerning role of third countries that enable Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.”

The Netherlands has become among the leaders supporting Ukraine, allocating $6.2 billion in military aid, which is fifth among all countries, according to the Ukraine support tracker.

“I expressed my respect for Ukraine’s bravery under severe circumstances, including Russian attacks on energy infrastructure and civilian targets,” Veldkamp stated. “We will continue to provide Ukraine with political, military, financial, and moral support for as long as it takes.”

This announcement follows the Netherlands’ recent military support to Ukraine. On 28 November, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans confirmed the delivery of three Patriot air defense system launchers to Ukraine, though the exact timing of the delivery was not specified. In September, Brekelmans announced the Patriot launcher deliveries in an interview with Radio Liberty, urging other partner nations to join in providing air defense systems to Ukraine in response to Russian airstrikes.

