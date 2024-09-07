Eng
Ukraine’s new foreign minister holds first talks with US, German, and Romanian counterparts

Andriy Sybiha, previously Ukraine’s deputy Foreign Minister, was appointed as the new minister on 5 September during Ukraine’s government reshuffle.
07/09/2024
Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha. Photo: Ukraine’s MFA Press Service
Newly appointed Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha conducted a series of important phone conversations with key international partners on 7 September 2024.

In his first call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Sybiha discussed ways to accelerate military aid to Ukraine, the implementation of Ukraine’s “peace formula,” and strengthening sanctions against Russia. The US State Department reported that Blinken congratulated Sybiha on his appointment and reaffirmed the strength of the US-Ukraine partnership. The two also reviewed the upcoming diplomatic calendar.

Sybiha also spoke with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, thanking her for Germany’s ongoing support. They coordinated positions ahead of the upcoming UN General Assembly session. Baerbock had earlier tweeted her congratulations to Sybiha, assuring him of Germany’s continued support for Ukraine.

In a conversation with Romanian Foreign Minister Luminița Odobescu, Sybiha discussed ways to deepen neighborly relations between Ukraine and Romania. He expressed gratitude for Romania’s recent decision to provide Ukraine with a Patriot air defense system.

These calls follow Sybiha’s appointment on 5 September, when the Verkhovna Rada voted to replace Dmytro Kuleba as Foreign Minister. Sybiha’s first post-appointment call was with Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, and he has since spoken with several other European counterparts.

Why Zelenskyy sacked his top diplomat and what we can expect from Sybiha

Why did Ukraine reshuffle half its government amid war?

The new Foreign Minister has announced plans for personnel decisions and a review of Ukraine’s foreign policy strategy, signaling potential shifts in the country’s diplomatic approach amid ongoing challenges.
These initial conversations underscore Ukraine’s commitment to maintaining and strengthening its international partnerships as it continues to face Russian aggression and seeks support for its defense and diplomatic initiatives.

