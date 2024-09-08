Ukraine’s new Foreign Minister urges allies to lift restrictions on long-range weapon use against Russia

On 8 September 2024, Ukraine’s newly appointed Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, called on Western allies to lift restrictions on the use of supplied weapons against targets within Russian territory. Sybiha argued that international law permits Ukraine to strike legitimate military targets in Russia as part of its self-defense efforts.
In a post on the social media platform X/Twitter, Sybiha wrote,
“A country that defends itself against aggression in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter cannot be restricted in its defense. International law allows Ukraine to strike legitimate military targets on Russia’s territory. #LetUkraineStrikeBack to save lives.”
