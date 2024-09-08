Ukraine’s new Foreign Minister urges allies to lift restrictions on long-range weapon use against Russia

On 8 September 2024, Ukraine’s newly appointed Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, called on Western allies to lift restrictions on the use of supplied weapons against targets within Russian territory. Sybiha argued that international law permits Ukraine to strike legitimate military targets in Russia as part of its self-defense efforts.

Ukraine ramped up its efforts to secure permission from Western partners for deep strikes inside Russia using Western-supplied weapons after Russia’s invasion of northern Kharkiv Oblast earlier this year. Back then, the US has permitted the use of short-range GMLRS rockets for strikes inside Russia but not longer-range ATACMS missiles.

In a post on the social media platform X/Twitter, Sybiha wrote,

“A country that defends itself against aggression in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter cannot be restricted in its defense. International law allows Ukraine to strike legitimate military targets on Russia’s territory. #LetUkraineStrikeBack to save lives.”

Ukraine has even presented a list of potential targets in Russia to the US, but Washington remains hesitant to lift the ATACMS use restrictions, fearing potential nuclear escalation from Russia. Meanwhile, the US and UK intelligence chiefs called on the West not to be intimidated by Russia’s nuclear threats. ATACMS scarcity influences US ban on Ukraine’s deep strikes inside Russia, Pentagon’s Singh says Previously, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs permission from four countries – the United States, Great Britain, France, and Germany – to use long-range weapons against military targets on Russian territory. Former UK Defense Minister Grant Shapps urged the current British government, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, to lift restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Storm Shadows missiles against targets in Russia. Andrii Sybiha, a career diplomat since 1997, was appointed as Ukraine’s new Foreign Minister days ago, replacing Dmytro Kuleba. Prior to his appointment, Sybiha served as First Deputy Minister and ambassador to Türkiye.