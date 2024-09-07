Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian drone debris lands by Ukrainian parliament

Kyiv city officials believe the building might have been a target in the attack.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
07/09/2024
1 minute read
Russian drone debris lands by Ukrainian parliament
Debris from a downed Russian drone near Ukraine’s parliament building, the Verkhovna Rada, in central Kyiv. Photo: Verkhovna Rada via Telegram
Russian drone debris lands by Ukrainian parliament

Debris from a downed Russian drone was discovered near Ukraine’s parliament building, the Verkhovna Rada, in central Kyiv following a nighttime attack on 7 September, reported the parliament’s official Telegram channel.

Russia launches near-nightly strikes on Ukraine, using various missile types and drones, sometimes exclusively drones. Ukraine cannot retaliate with Western long-range missiles due to US escalation concerns, despite Kyiv’s repeated requests for permission.

“No damage has been detected,” the parliamentary statement noted

Debris from a downed Russian drone near Ukraine’s parliament building, the Verkhovna Rada, in central Kyiv. Photo: Verkhovna Rada via Telegram

According to Ukrainska Pravda sources, drone fragments also fell in other parts of Kyiv’s Government Quarter and across the city. Additional debris landed in open areas of Kyiv and Vinnytsia oblasts, sparking grass fires.

Ukrainian air defense systems successfully intercepted 58 out of 67 Russian Shahed drones during the attack. Several drones reportedly diverted into Belarus.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts