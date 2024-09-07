Russian drone debris lands by Ukrainian parliament

Debris from a downed Russian drone was discovered near Ukraine’s parliament building, the Verkhovna Rada, in central Kyiv following a nighttime attack on 7 September, reported the parliament’s official Telegram channel.

Russia launches near-nightly strikes on Ukraine, using various missile types and drones, sometimes exclusively drones. Ukraine cannot retaliate with Western long-range missiles due to US escalation concerns, despite Kyiv’s repeated requests for permission.

“No damage has been detected,” the parliamentary statement noted.

According to Ukrainska Pravda sources, drone fragments also fell in other parts of Kyiv’s Government Quarter and across the city. Additional debris landed in open areas of Kyiv and Vinnytsia oblasts, sparking grass fires.

Ukrainian air defense systems successfully intercepted 58 out of 67 Russian Shahed drones during the attack. Several drones reportedly diverted into Belarus.

