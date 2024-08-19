German сhancellor reaffirms support for Ukraine amid the possibility of bilateral aid reduction

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has responded to recent media reports suggesting potential limitations on further aid to Ukraine, asserting that Berlin will continue its support, particularly through a €50 billion loan as part of the G7 initiative.

In a statement on social media platform X, Scholz emphasized that Germany “has been and remains” the country providing the most substantial aid to Ukraine among European nations.

Deutschland ist und bleibt der stärkste Unterstützer der Ukraine in Europa. Und wir setzen die Unterstützung fort: mit einem 50-Milliarden-Euro-Kredit, den wir mit den G7 auf den Weg bringen. Damit kann die Ukraine in großem Umfang Waffen beschaffen. Darauf kann sie bauen. — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) August 19, 2024

“We are continuing our support: with a €50 billion loan that we are initiating together with the G7. This will allow Ukraine to purchase weapons on a large scale. They can rely on this,” the Chancellor wrote.

This statement comes in the wake of German media reports over the weekend suggesting that the current federal budget planning did not allocate additional funds for Ukraine support for 2025.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has described these reports as inaccurate and manipulative. In Germany, politicians from both the opposition CDU and the coalition, including members of Scholz’s own party, have criticized such an approach to future limited funding for Ukraine’s defense, arguing it could threaten Germany’s security.

The German government has denied intentions to reduce military aid to Ukraine. A government spokesperson stated that they expect international partners to provide Ukraine with a total loan of $50 billion next year, to be repaid using interest from frozen Russian assets.

In a statement, the German Embassy in Ukraine sought to clarify the situation, stating that negotiations are currently underway for the 2025 budget. “One thing is clear: even with the current proposal, Germany remains the country providing the most support in Europe.” The embassy added that by the end of 2024, Germany will provide substantial military support, including ammunition and air defense systems.

The embassy also stated that Germany has already placed orders this year that will be delivered in 2025. This gives industrial companies and Ukraine confidence and ensures that Ukraine will have reliable support in the form of arms deliveries next year as well. €4 billion has already been reserved for this.

