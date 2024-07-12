Five Italian companies join Ukraine’s Defense Industries Alliance

Five companies from Italy have joined the Defense Industries Alliance, announced Deputy Chair of the Ukrainian Parliament Olena Kondratiuk, as per UkrInform.

As of 2023, 59 companies from 23 countries had joined the organization, which aims to help Ukraine produce weapons amid Russia’s war.

“I am very pleased that five Italian defense companies have already joined the Defense Industries Alliance during the recent visit to Kyiv,” Kondratiuk stated.

The official’s statement came after the “Security Culture: Italy’s Contributions” conference in Rome.

The conference’s main topic was consolidating efforts by politicians, military leadership, diplomats, and arms manufacturers in Italy to aid Ukraine in its struggle against Russia’s military aggression.

“Ukraine is deeply interested in cooperating with Italy’s powerful, high-tech military-industrial complex. I also invited conference participants to participate in the fundraising campaign for investment in Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex, called ‘Zbroiari,'” Kondratiuk said.

The Netherlands, Denmark, and Canada have already joined this initiative. The project’s goal is to raise $10 billion for the production of Ukrainian weapons in 2024.

Earlier, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani revealed, during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin, that Italy approved a €140 million ($ 150 mn) package for Ukrainian infrastructure.

Italy was also reportedly prepared to send an additional package with SAMP/T to bolster Ukraine’s air defense systems.

