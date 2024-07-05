Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Scholz: Putin must not expect EU solidarity with Ukraine to weaken

He reiterated the clear stance of the EU, which is the condemnation of Russia’s imperialist war
byOlena Mukhina
05/07/2024
2 minute read
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Munich Security Conference (MSC)/ Source: unn.com.ua
Scholz: Putin must not expect EU solidarity with Ukraine to weaken

Russia must not succeed in its aggressive war against Ukraine and should not expect Western solidarity with Ukraine to weaken, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to UkrInform.

Berlin has provided Kyiv with extensive military assistance since the onset of Russia’s war in 2022. On 5 July, it announced the delivery of its Patriot air defense system, capable of intercepting cruise and ballistic missiles.

“Putin should not expect solidarity or support for Ukraine to weaken – neither due to fiscal problems in particular countries nor because political will may not always be equally strong in all countries… Putin must not win this war,” emphasized the German chancellor.

He reminded that the EU’s position remains unchanged—it condemns Russia’s imperial war. The bloc continues supporting Ukraine with funds and weapons.

Scholz also mentioned the recent decision to allocate 50 billion euros and the G7 agreement to mobilize an additional $50 billion from profits from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine.

Earlier, a German commander said that if Kyiv moves some further military education back to Ukraine, more Ukrainian army recruits could receive basic training in Germany from next year.

Germany may hold more basic training for Ukrainian army recruits

In Germany, instructors from 14 nations have been teaching troops to operate tanks or air defense systems such as Patriot and IRIS-T, while snipers, engineers, paramedics, and drone operators learn their trades and IT experts are taught how to fend off hackers.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts