Scholz: Putin must not expect EU solidarity with Ukraine to weaken

Russia must not succeed in its aggressive war against Ukraine and should not expect Western solidarity with Ukraine to weaken, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to UkrInform.

Berlin has provided Kyiv with extensive military assistance since the onset of Russia’s war in 2022. On 5 July, it announced the delivery of its Patriot air defense system, capable of intercepting cruise and ballistic missiles.

“Putin should not expect solidarity or support for Ukraine to weaken – neither due to fiscal problems in particular countries nor because political will may not always be equally strong in all countries… Putin must not win this war,” emphasized the German chancellor.

He reminded that the EU’s position remains unchanged—it condemns Russia’s imperial war. The bloc continues supporting Ukraine with funds and weapons.

Scholz also mentioned the recent decision to allocate 50 billion euros and the G7 agreement to mobilize an additional $50 billion from profits from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine.

Earlier, a German commander said that if Kyiv moves some further military education back to Ukraine, more Ukrainian army recruits could receive basic training in Germany from next year.

In Germany, instructors from 14 nations have been teaching troops to operate tanks or air defense systems such as Patriot and IRIS-T, while snipers, engineers, paramedics, and drone operators learn their trades and IT experts are taught how to fend off hackers.

