As the NATO summit approaches, Ukraine’s leadership reaffirms its stance against territorial concessions while remaining open to discussions on achieving a “just peace.”
byMaria Tril
03/07/2024
2 minute read
Yermak
An image shows Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak. Source: president.gov.ua
Head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office: Ukraine not ready to compromise with Russia

The chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Andriy Yermak, rejected the idea of giving up any land to end the ongoing war Russia started against Ukraine. 

This comes in response to recent comments by US presidential candidate Donald Trump about quickly resolving the war.

“We (are) not ready to go to the compromise for the very important things and values … independence, freedom, democracy, territorial integrity, sovereignty,” Andriy Yermak said during a visit to Washington

Yermak indicated that Ukraine would be open to advice on achieving a “just peace” in the war that began with Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

Yermak’s visit to Washington occurred just before next week’s NATO summit in DC, where Ukraine is expected to be a central topic of discussion.

The statement comes in the context of recent remarks by Donald Trump during a debate with President Joe Biden. Trump claimed he could swiftly end the war if re-elected in November, though he has not provided specifics on his plan. 

Reuters reports that Trump’s advisers have proposed a strategy involving threats to cut US assistance if Ukraine doesn’t enter negotiations with Moscow.

When asked about Trump’s potential handling of the war, Yermak responded, “Honest answer: I don’t know. Let’s see.”

 He emphasized that Ukraine would continue to seek support from any new US administration.

Yermak also addressed the upcoming US presidential election: “It will be … a decision of the American people. We will respect this choice.”

The United States has provided substantial military aid to Ukraine since 2022, totaling over $50 billion.

 US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that an additional $2.3 billion in security assistance for Ukraine would be declared soon.

