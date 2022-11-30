Over 50% of Russians support peaceful talks with Ukraine – Meduza

Russian President Vladimir Putin at Valdai Discussion Forum, 27 October 2022. Screenshot

About 55% of Russians are in favor of peace negotiations with Ukraine, according to Meduza, the Russian independent news website, headquartered in Latvia.

Meduza claims it has obtained access to the classified survey conducted by the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation, which has been leaked from anonymous sources in Kremlin. This research was ordered by the Russian government for internal use only.

The survey shows that 25% of Russians keep supporting the invasion of Ukraine, while about 55% are in favor of peace negotiations. Therefore, the attitude of Russians towards the war has changed dramatically over the past few months.

The public opinion in Russia has started to shift after the Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the mobilization of military reservists on 21 September 2022, following the successful Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast, eastern Ukraine.

Earlier this year, back in July, similar polls in Russia showed that only 30% of Russians were in favor of peace negotiations with Ukraine. Thus, the support of peace talks among Russians has almost doubled over the past six months.

