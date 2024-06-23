DeepState: Russian soldiers occupied Novooleksandrivka village and approached Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka highway

Russian forces have occupied the village of Novooleksandrivka in the Donetsk region, near Ocheretyne, and have approached the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka highway, according to DeepState, an analytical project.

On 6 June, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Troops, reported that the Russian army was attempting to advance towards Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and Selydove in the Donetsk region, NV informed.

He said the enemy was likely aiming to capture the “vital highway” to Kostiantynivka.

“The enemy has occupied Novooleksandrivka. As of today, the Russians are attempting to secure positions on the western outskirts of the village. Ukrainian defense forces are targeting enemy personnel to halt further advancement,” DeepState said in its report.

Only Vozdvyzhenka remains between the populated areas and the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka highway. It is crucial to stop the enemy’s advance, as the situation near Ocheretyne is somewhat repeating itself. As before, the 47th, 68th, and 25th brigades and attached units are holding back the main assault, depleting their own potential, while the flank is buckling.

The village of Novooleksandrivka is located approximately 20 kilometers north of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region. Throughout the year, fierce battles have raged in this area, with enemy forces making further advances.

