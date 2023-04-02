Russian shelling of Donetsk’s Kostiantynivka killed at least three civilians this morning – oblast head

Russian shelling of Donetsk’s Kostiantynivka killed at least three civilians this morning – oblast head

Apartment block in central Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, damaged in a Russian shelling attack, killed at least three civilians. Photo: Telegram/Donetsk Regional Military Administration Head Pavlo Kyrylenko 

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, wrote on Telegram that at least three civilians were killed, six more injured in a Russian fire attack on the town of Kostiantynivka on the morning of 2 April 2023

“At least three people were killed and six wounded during the shelling in Kostyantynivka. The Russians shelled the central part of the city this morning. Multi-storey buildings and private homes sustained extensive damage. The victims are currently being provided with the necessary assistance. Rescuers and police are working at the scene. Information on the extent of the damage and the number of victims will be updated as it becomes available,” the message reads.

Ukraine-controlled towns and cities in the northwest of Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian artillery and missile attacks.

According to Kyrylenko, five civilians sustained injuries in Donetsk Oblast on 1 April due to Russian attacks:

