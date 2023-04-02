Russian shelling of Donetsk’s Kostiantynivka killed at least three civilians this morning – oblast head

Apartment block in central Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, damaged in a Russian shelling attack, killed at least three civilians. Photo: Telegram/Donetsk Regional Military Administration Head Pavlo Kyrylenko

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, wrote on Telegram that at least three civilians were killed, six more injured in a Russian fire attack on the town of Kostiantynivka on the morning of 2 April 2023

“At least three people were killed and six wounded during the shelling in Kostyantynivka. The Russians shelled the central part of the city this morning. Multi-storey buildings and private homes sustained extensive damage. The victims are currently being provided with the necessary assistance. Rescuers and police are working at the scene. Information on the extent of the damage and the number of victims will be updated as it becomes available,” the message reads.

Ukraine-controlled towns and cities in the northwest of Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian artillery and missile attacks.

Spring in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine Kostyantynivka is located 26km southwest of Bakhmut, where fierce fighting between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders has been raging on for more than 8 months.

📹https://t.co/pf3ZMvCni0 pic.twitter.com/OMASX7dgKN — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 1, 2023

According to Kyrylenko, five civilians sustained injuries in Donetsk Oblast on 1 April due to Russian attacks:

Russia kills civilians! On April 1st number of victims of russian army in Donetsk oblast increased by 5 injured. Every russian will pay for his crimes in Ukraine!#StopRussia#RussiaKillsCivilians pic.twitter.com/hKzVJK176k — Павло Кириленко (@Pavlo_Kyrylenko) April 2, 2023

Read also:

Last night, Russia fired S-300 missiles at Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, one of which destroyed a temporary residence for evacuees/"point of invincibility", killing three, injuring at least two civilians 📷https://t.co/FTdl53nPv1, https://t.co/cGjrpLRf7J pic.twitter.com/u6evlSplRH — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 24, 2023

"Bakhmut stands" Fresh footage from the embattled city in Donetsk Oblast.

📹https://t.co/O3BWuM6oag pic.twitter.com/R0IOCVhWEK — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 29, 2023

Acc. to updated information, 36 ppl got wounded & 2 ppl were killed in a Russian missile strike on the residential area in Sloviansk, the city's Mayor reported. Earlier today, Russia launched missiles against civilians in Sloviansk & Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast.

📷Vadym Liakh pic.twitter.com/WYHYuNTwkW — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 27, 2023

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Donetsk Oblast, Kostiantynivka