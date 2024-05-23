Kremlin forces Ukrainian women in occupied territories to be obedient at Russian Orthodox church forum

Moscow-installed authorities in occupied territories of Ukraine forced women to attend a Russian church “forum” dedicated to female obedience and giving birth to as many children as possible, said the National Resistance Center.

The Russian Orthodox Church has been a tool used by the Kremlin to advance its political interests and infiltrate other countries. It is often accused of hypocrisy by weaponizing faith to undermine democracies, while Moscow disregards religious freedom. Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill supported the Russian aggression.

“In the temporarily occupied territories, the Russian church organized a ‘forum of slaves.’ At the Tavriya Theological Seminary of the Russian Church, a ‘republican’ forum dedicated to women’s ministry took place.”

Russia brought women from the temporarily occupied regions of Kherson, Luhansk oblasts, and Crimea. The main topic of discussion at the forum was the inculcation of unquestioning compliance with the ideas of the Kremlin’s church in women and girls, the Ukrainian center says.

It is noted that among such “ideas” is the propaganda of giving birth to as many children as possible so that in the future, it would not be difficult for authorities to send their sons and daughters to wars against other countries.

“Today, the Russian church openly positions itself as a political tool of the Kremlin’s power and actively uses women to promote political and imperial ideas,” concluded the center.

In schools in the occupied Ukrainian territories, Russians have also introduced a new subject – “moral foundations of family life.” In these lessons, students are told about “Russian traditions and spirituality,” the Center for National Resistance reported.

The Center said that the Russian occupying forces emphasize that a woman is obliged to give birth to children, while a man must defend the “fatherland.”

