Russo-Ukrainian War, day 788: US military aid set to bolster Ukraine’s defenses within weeks

Exclusive

“They evolve”: Ukraine tests FPV drone featuring target detection, lock-on, and tracking system. Ukrainian “Wild Hornets” UAV engineers showcased an FPV drone with autonomous target detection, lock-on, and tracking, as Russia began using autonomous targeting FPV UAVs in February, while Ukraine started in March.

“We fight real Nazis of today”: Azov commander slams US weapons ban in plea for aid. “How many more fighters of our brigade who defend Ukraine and the entire free Western world from the real, non-fictional Nazis of today, must die due to the lack of necessary modern Western weapons?” asks Col. Prokopenko

US passes long-awaited Ukraine aid package. Here is what it contains. With much at stake, the long-awaited bill on foreign aid has finally passed the US Congress. Ukraine can now look forward to a multi-fold aid package in the following days and weeks and not a moment too soon.

Military

UK intel: Russia unleashes Avdiivka-style airstrikes in assault on Chasiv Yar. Earlier, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi stated that Russian forces aim to capture the strategic town’s high ground by Victory Day on 9 May.

ISW: Russia likely to ramp up offensive before US military aid reaches Ukraine. Russian troops have had tactical successes over the past six months due to deteriorating Ukrainian military supplies and equipment, but it’s unlikely they’ll achieve a breakthrough to rupture the front lines.

Ukraine strikes Russia’s oldest Navy vessel, the world’s oldest active ship launched in 1915. The support ship Kommuna is the only rescue vessel of its class in the Black Sea.

As of 21 April 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 459530 (+950)

Tanks: 7229 (+16)

APV: 13896 (+23)

Artillery systems: 1171 (+941)

MLRS: 1046

Anti-aircraft systems: 767 (+4)

Aircraft: 348

Helicopters: 325

UAV: 9379 (+38)

Cruise missiles: 2115 (+6)

Warships/boats: 26

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 15785 (+68)

Intelligence and technology

International

Blinken to personally warn China of potential sanctions over military aid to Russia. The US Secretary of State will visit Shanghai and Beijing from 24-26 April.

US assistance approval shows Ukraine won’t be abandoned, Zelenskyy says, urging the Senate to ratify the aid. Following the US House’s aid approval, Zelenskyy sees a firm commitment to Ukraine, urging the Senate to ratify the aid quickly to secure crucial weapons needed for Ukraine’s defense against Russian advances.

The Hill: Senator Graham warns Russia’s ambitions extend beyond Ukraine’s borders. His remarks came after the House passed a significant foreign aid bill, including substantial funding for Ukraine, Israel, and allies in the Indo-Pacific. The bill now heads to the Senate for expected approval.

Russia targets Ukrainian port, destroying grain storage and goods for Asia and Africa. For the third day in a row, Ukrainian Emergency Service employees have been eliminating the consequences of the assault.

Campaign against indoctrination: Ukrainian non-governmental organizations push for legal protection in Ukraine. Civil society groups call for legislative action to save children from Russian propaganda and prevent further indoctrination.

Political and legal developments

New developments

RFE/RL: Prague activists rally for EU military aid to Ukraine in symbolic performance. The demonstration was held in Old Town Square to support Estonia’s proposal to allocate at least 0.25% of each EU member state’s GDP to held Ukraine in its struggle against Russian occupiers.

US military aid could reach Ukraine within week after approval – WP. The assistance will likely include key air defense supplies to counter Russia’s attacks on civilians.

US weighs sending more military advisors to Kyiv embassy. As many as 60 additional American military advisors could deploy to Ukraine, Politico reported, citing its sources.

Crucial $ 61B Ukraine military aid bill heads to US Senate floor 23 April. President Joe Biden is expected to quickly sign the aid package into law once the Senate gives its approval.

New York ballet bala drops Russian Mariinsky theater artists after “bloody tutu” protest. The organizers of the Youth America Grand Prix ballet competition have removed Russian Mariinsky Theater dancers from their 25th anniversary gala in New York, following a poignant protest by the Ukrainian community.

Ukrainian documentaries in Argentina unveil Russian war crimes. In a special screening at the General San Martin cinema in Buenos Aires, documentaries detailing Russian military aggression shed light on the grim realities of the war in Ukraine.

