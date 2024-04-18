UK House Speaker Johnson moving forward with Ukraine aid bill despite GOP hardliner opposition

CNN reports that the three-part supplemental package mirrors the Senate’s bill, including over $9 billion in humanitarian aid for Gaza and other global conflict zones, crucial for Democrats. When CNN asked why the foreign aid packages weren’t split months ago, despite Ukraine’s desperate need for military support, Johnson claimed that it takes “a long time to socialize and build consensus when you have the smallest majority in US history.” Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cautioned that if the US Congress fails to approve military aid, Ukraine could risk losing the war against the Russian invasion. The potential for right-wing GOP members to oust Speaker Mike Johnson over foreign aid bills is creating significant pressure on his leadership. On April 16, Rep. Thomas Massie supported Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s motion to remove Johnson, who firmly stated he would not resign. This situation follows Johnson’s meeting with former President Donald Trump, who suggested that US foreign aid should be structured as loans, a policy Johnson has since pursued, earning Trump’s endorsement during a challenging time in his speakership. Peer Republican pressure on Johnson The potential for right-wing GOP members to oust Speaker Mike Johnson over foreign aid bills is creating significant pressure on his leadership. On April 16, Rep. Thomas Massie supported Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s motion to remove Johnson as the House Speaker, who firmly stated he would not resign. This situation follows Johnson’s meeting with former President Donald Trump last meeting, who suggested that US foreign aid should be structured as loans, a policy Johnson has since pursued, earning Trump’s endorsement during a challenging time in his speakership, as per CNN. Biden’s support for bills

On 15 April, the White House firmly opposed any standalone Israel aid bill, urging the inclusion of aid for Ukraine and Taiwan in a comprehensive $95 billion package, citing potential delays in needed aid if passed separately.

In February, when the House was considering a separate Israel aid bill, US President Biden threatened to veto it and rallied Democrats to defeat the proposal successfully. But on 17 April, Biden expressed support for Speaker Johnson’s separate bills that propose additional funding for Ukraine, Israel, and US allies in the Indo-Pacific region.

What’s in Ukraine aid bill

According to a release from the House Appropriations Committee, the bill will allocate $61 billion to Ukraine and regional partners, with $23 billion designated for replenishing US stockpiles. Additionally, it includes $26 billion for Israel and $8 billion for the Indo-Pacific.

Totaling $95 billion, the package makes $10 billion of Ukraine’s economic aid aimed at supporting Ukraine’s government into a repayable loan. These loans would require a repayment agreement with Kyiv, though the administration may choose to cancel the debt, a CNN source informed.