Ukraine military on Russian IL-76: Hints but no clarity

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reacted to the crash of the Russian IL-76 in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. Their statement can be seen as a hint, but not a direct confirmation that the Ukrainian military shot down the Russian plane.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to take measures to destroy means of delivery and airspace control in order to eliminate the terrorist threat, including in the Belgorod-Kharkiv direction,” the statement published on Facebook says.

So while not an outright admission, the General Staff’s vow to keep targeting Russian assets near the border leaves open the possibility Ukraine was behind the IL-76’s downing.

On 24 January, a Russian IL-76 military cargo plane crashed in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. The Kremlin accused Ukraine of deliberately shooting down the plane, which they claim was carrying 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers for a prisoner exchange, in what it called a “barbaric act of terrorism” that killed 74 people total.

Video captures the moment of the Russian transport IL-76 crash in Belgorod Oblast, Russia. The Kremlin says the Ukrainian army shot down the plane, claiming dozens of 🇺🇦 POWs on board. Ukrainian military officials yet to comment. pic.twitter.com/1UbHeuxKjl — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 24, 2024

The Russian Defense Ministry said there were six Russian crew members and three Russian soldiers on the IL-76 military transport plane.

A representative of the Chief Intelligence Directorate, Andriy Yusov, confirmed to Radio Liberty that a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine was scheduled for January 24. According to Yusov, whether any Ukrainian prisoners of war were aboard the Russian IL-76 is still being verified.

Mykhailo Podoliak, a Ukrainian presidential adviser, told Reuters: “Comments will come a little later. Time is needed to clarify all the data.”

So far, Russia’s claims cannot be verified, however they raise doubts. First, it is difficult to imagine how 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war were guarded by only three Russian military men. Second, as one Ukrainian OSINT analyst told RBC-Ukraine, the crashed IL-76 aircraft with registration number RA-78830 previously flew through Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the Red Sea and Iran, disappeared from radars near Syria, and then reappeared over Belgorod.

So, according to the analyst’s version, “everything indicates that the IL-76 was transporting weapons from the East and so far there are no signs that POWs could have been there.”

