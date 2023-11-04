In Germany, Russians attacked Ukrainians, chanting pro-Russian slogans

A group of seven young Russians intentionally provoked and assaulted four Ukrainians in the German city of Bremen, according to reports from Bild, European Pravda reports.

The attack occurred on a Tuesday evening when the four Ukrainians, all 19 years old, were sitting on a park bench near the main train station. The group of Russians, reportedly seeking a confrontation, approached them, chanting pro-Russian slogans, including “Freedom for Russia,” before assaulting the Ukrainians.

During the altercation, a 16-year-old Russian pulled out a pistol and struck one of the Ukrainians in the head. After the assault, the attackers confiscated the victim’s wristwatch and headphones before fleeing the scene.

Federal police were alerted promptly and managed to arrest the 16-year-old Russian, subsequently handing him over to legal guardians.

This incident is part of a series of recent attacks on Ukrainian individuals in different countries, raising concerns about the safety of Ukrainians abroad.

Similar attacks by Russian nationals on Ukrainian individuals have been reported in Poland, Scotland, the Czech Republic, and other locations, which may indicate a disturbing trend of targeting Ukrainians in different regions.