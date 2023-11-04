Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

In Germany, Russians attacked Ukrainians, chanting pro-Russian slogans

A group of young Russians deliberately provoked and violently assaulted four Ukrainian teenagers in Bremen, Germany.
byOrysia Hrudka
04/11/2023
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

A group of seven young Russians intentionally provoked and assaulted four Ukrainians in the German city of Bremen, according to reports from Bild, European Pravda reports.

The attack occurred on a Tuesday evening when the four Ukrainians, all 19 years old, were sitting on a park bench near the main train station. The group of Russians, reportedly seeking a confrontation, approached them, chanting pro-Russian slogans, including “Freedom for Russia,” before assaulting the Ukrainians.

During the altercation, a 16-year-old Russian pulled out a pistol and struck one of the Ukrainians in the head. After the assault, the attackers confiscated the victim’s wristwatch and headphones before fleeing the scene.

Federal police were alerted promptly and managed to arrest the 16-year-old Russian, subsequently handing him over to legal guardians.

This incident is part of a series of recent attacks on Ukrainian individuals in different countries, raising concerns about the safety of Ukrainians abroad.

Similar attacks by Russian nationals on Ukrainian individuals have been reported in Poland, Scotland, the Czech Republic, and other locations, which may indicate a disturbing trend of targeting Ukrainians in different regions.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts