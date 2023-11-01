Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine’s Intelligence: Fake Putin death news test Russian reactions

Fake news of Putin’s death was spread by Russia itself in order to gauge reactions and analyze individuals, elites and media, a Ukrainian intelligence official said.
byMaria Tril
01/11/2023
1 minute read
Vladimir Putin presenting state award to Vladimir Solovyov. Photo: Gazeta.ru
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Recent fabricated reports about the alleged death of Russian President Vladimir Putin were part of an information campaign intended to gauge reactions within Russia itself, Ukrpravda reported, citing Andriy Yusov, a representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Andrii Yusov said that while the fake news was “sweet music” for Ukrainian listeners, it was actually “an internal story…intended for an internal Russian audience.”

Yusov explained that the disinformation allows Russia’s security services to analyze “how society reacts in terms of numbers and dynamics” and to assess the responses of “individuals, the elite and the media.”

“In this way, the empire, which is built on the work of the secret services, learns how to continue to rule,” Yusov said.

He added that the fabricated reports force Putin and his spokespeople to react and prove the claims untrue, meaning “he is led down a certain corridor.”

Yusov concluded that this type of disinformation campaign is part of a “particular playbook” and is unlikely to be the last of its kind.

Recently, anonymous Russian Telegram channels shared the information that Putin had died on the evening of 26 October.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts