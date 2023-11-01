Ukraine’s Intelligence: Fake Putin death news test Russian reactions

Recent fabricated reports about the alleged death of Russian President Vladimir Putin were part of an information campaign intended to gauge reactions within Russia itself, Ukrpravda reported, citing Andriy Yusov, a representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Andrii Yusov said that while the fake news was “sweet music” for Ukrainian listeners, it was actually “an internal story…intended for an internal Russian audience.”

Yusov explained that the disinformation allows Russia’s security services to analyze “how society reacts in terms of numbers and dynamics” and to assess the responses of “individuals, the elite and the media.”

“In this way, the empire, which is built on the work of the secret services, learns how to continue to rule,” Yusov said.

He added that the fabricated reports force Putin and his spokespeople to react and prove the claims untrue, meaning “he is led down a certain corridor.”

Yusov concluded that this type of disinformation campaign is part of a “particular playbook” and is unlikely to be the last of its kind.

Recently, anonymous Russian Telegram channels shared the information that Putin had died on the evening of 26 October.

