Media: Ukraine stands out as Israel’s strongest supporter in Europe, ambassador claims

byOlena Mukhina
31/10/2023
2 minute read
An Israeli tank damaged during the Hamas attack on Israel, 7 October 2023.
Ukraine is the most supportive country toward Israel in Europe, Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky told Ynet.

According to the ambassador, diplomats are currently working with deputies of the Ukrainian parliament to implement a declaration that designates Hamas as a terrorist organization.

“Given the recent events and the fact that more than 20 Ukrainian citizens were among the casualties, with two Ukrainian citizens being held hostage, there is a strong possibility that Ukraine will decide to officially label Hamas and potentially Hezbollah as terrorist organizations. I believe there is a majority in the Ukrainian parliament that will support the decision. With our joint efforts, I hope we can expedite this process and achieve the desired outcome soon,” Brodsky claimed.

The official also said ordinary Ukrainians expressed their support to Israel after the Hamas attack. Although public gatherings are prohibited, more than 100 people attended a support rally in Kyiv, lighting candles and showing their solidarity with Israel.

When asked about the scale of antisemitism in Ukraine in light of a recent incident involving an individual who splashed red paint on the wall of the synagogue in the city of Mykolaiv, the ambassador said Ukraine launched an investigation into the case.

“They took the matter seriously and launched an investigation,” the ambassador assured, adding that Ukraine is among the few countries in Europe where no major demonstrations in support of the Palestinians or Hamas were present.

