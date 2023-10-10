Zelenskyy visits Romania to discuss support and minorities’ rights

Today, on 10 October, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Romania at the invitation of President Klaus Iohannis, the Office of the Romanian President reported.

According to the statement, the visit confirms Romania’s continued support for Ukraine in the context of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. Therefore, both presidents will discuss the bilateral relations between Romania and Ukraine and their further development.

Zelenskyy and Iohannis will discuss strengthening support for Kyiv in countering Russian aggression, the region’s security situation and the Black Sea, and “the necessary steps to resolve it.”

The Office of the President of Romania also notes that during Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis will “emphasize constructive and pragmatic approaches” to the issue of “full respect for the rights of persons belonging to national minorities.”

Earlier, in January 2023, during a telephone conversation with Zelenskyy, Iohannis expressed “Romania’s concerns about the recently adopted law on minorities and agreed to intensify the dialogue to find solutions to ensure the highest standards of protection for the Romanian community in Ukraine, as well as for the Ukrainian community in Romania.”

Romanian-Ukrainian agreement on grain export

Romania and Ukraine have agreed to collaborate on a plan to manage Ukrainian grain exports. Romania’s Agriculture Minister, Florin Barbu, announced this partnership, aiming to establish an export control system within 30 days. The plan includes creating a clear import licensing procedure in Romania to protect its farmers. Import licenses will be granted to Romanian farmers and processors needing replenishment stocks rather than intermediaries.

This initiative comes as Eastern European EU countries, including Romania, have experienced an influx of Ukrainian grain due to Russia’s actions in Ukraine, leading to market instability and protests. The EU had imposed restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports until 15 September, but Romania and Ukraine are now working together on a different approach to address the issue.

