Media: EU foreign ministers to meet in Kyiv in October

Ukraine’s capital Kyiv will likely host a meeting of the European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council in early October
byIryna Voichuk
18/09/2023
EU Foreign Affairs Council. Credit: Wikimeadia Commons
The European Union will likely to hold its next Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Kyiv in early October, the Italian ANSA news agency reported on 18 September.

According to the agency’s sources, the meeting’s purpose is to continue the “path of political integration” of Ukraine and to demonstrate EU support at a critical stage of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

EU leaders are also likely to discuss increasing military aid to Ukraine and methods to prevent Russia from circumventing sanctions in the high-tech sector.

On 3 February, the first EU-Ukraine summit since Russia’s full-scale invasion was held in Kyiv.

It was preceded by a no less important event: the day before, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv with 15 out of 27 EU Commissars for a meeting with the Ukrainian government — a first in the history of the EU.

Read also:

