Ukraine condemns Russia’s war crimes after deadly shelling in Sumy Oblast

The Russian Army continues to target Ukrainian civilians and multiply war crimes in Ukraine.
bySerge Havrylets
17/09/2023
1 minute read
Velyka Pysarivka
Velyka Pysarivka in the Sumy Oblast, northeastern Ukraine. Map by Deep State.
A man was killed, and a woman was injured due to Russian shelling of a small village in the Sumy Oblast (northeastern Ukraine), the Sumy Prosecutor’s Office reported.

On 17 September 2023, at about 10 a.m., the Russian artillery shelled civilian infrastructure, killing a 47-year-old man, according to the Sumy Prosecutor’s Office.

Velyka Pysarivka
A crater after a Russian artillery strike in Velyka Pysarivka.
Credit: Sumy Prosecutor’s Office.

“The Russians used methods of warfare prohibited by international law and fired artillery at the border town of Velyka Pysarivska in the Sumy Oblast,” the Sumy Prosecutor’s Office reported.

Velyka Pysarivka is located some ten kilometers from the Russo-Ukrainian border. Apart from the death of a Ukrainian civilian, a 40-year-old woman was injured in the backyard of her house.

